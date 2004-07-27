Who can forget Kunzle Showboats?

Delicious chocolate shells filled with fondant cream,

sponge and topped with more chocolate or small sweets.

You could buy them individually in sweet shops and

coffee shops. or your mother would buy a box of them

for Sunday tea.

Then all of a sudden, they disappeared from the shops.

What happened?

Well, I have been trying to find out for several years.

The original Kunzle company became the property of

Lyons in the late sixties. Lyons continued to produce

Kunzle Showboats for a while after that.

More takeovers and mergers followed over the years, and

now the Lyons brand is owned by RHM Limited. You may

never have heard from them but they are a giant food

group who are also behind the “Mr Kipling” brand.

Somewhere along the way, Kunzle Showboats got lost.

Why do I care – why should you care?

Kunzle Showboats were a unique (and delicious)

confection. They were also a part of British child hood

for a generation of people. There is nothing else

remotely like them.

When I talk to people, many also fondly remember the

little chocolate cakes. They had so much chocolate,

cream and decoration there was little room left for

sponge – they were sheer indulgence.

I have seen them discussed on the internet, and also

discussed on radio phone-ins. I feel sure that if

enough of us told RHM Limited how we felt – they would

realise that reviving them would be good business for

them.

Visit:

Bring Back Kunzle Showboats!