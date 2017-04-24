What a difference a week makes

I spent a tiring but invigorating day campaigning yesterday. Canvassing for one of our County Council candidates and then later taking part in a non party pro EU event, I was struck by the level of support we are getting – and where it is coming from.

Wycombe is of course in the heartland of Conservatism. The metaphors about blue rosettes and various farmyard animals are overused, but apply here. But our arch-brexiter Tory MP and his kipper-lite Chairman have succeeded in dividing their own flock.

Steve Baker was a prominent backer of Brexit, Boris and Leadsom. But Wycombe, I am proud to say, is a remain area. Local Tory Chair, Garry Heath, has made jaws drop with an article for Conservative Home suggesting a ‘purge of Tory remainers!’

Moderate Conservative supporters are horrified at how far their party has lurched to the right. Without a doubt, the UKIP tail has wagged to Tory dog. No wonder UKIP seem irrelevant now – they have succeeded in reinventing the Tory party in their own image.

I had been expecting to pick up support from moderate Labour voters scared off by Comrade Corbyn, but in fact I spent most of yesterday making friends with moderate Conservatives who wanted to know what we believe in.

Mrs May, you are doing a sterling job!